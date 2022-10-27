Deepika Padukone says Katrina Kaif 'is upto no good' as they workout together, fans want a 'Katpika' selfie

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a clip while performing aerial yoga at her gym. The video was recorded by Katrina Kaif. Deepika shared that Katrina was not in a mood to join her and chose to shoot the video. Along with fans, Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter reacted to the video. ( Also read: Vicky Kaushal wakes up as Katrina Kaif says ‘mai ek bhoot hoon’, calls it ‘biwi ka loving wake-up call’)

In the video, an aerial yoga swing hammock can be seen hanging in the air. It was moving as Deepika sat inside it and used ‘Eye of the Tiger’ song by Survivor on the clip as Katrina shot her video in the gym.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Deepika wrote, “Me working really hard in the gym! (bicep emoji). Meanwhile @katrinakaif upto no good (filming) me…" Actors Varun Dhawan commented, “Hahahaa” and Ishaan Khatter wrote, “The mummy returns (ghost emoji).”

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “You and Kat are gym buddies??? Omg.” Another person wrote, “Can you guys do a film together or it is too much to ask for” Other person commented, “What you and KAT?? like this gonna break internet (heart emojis).” Many people expressed their desire to see a picture of Katrina and Deepika together someday.

Deepika is now gearing up for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, which will release in theatres on January 25, 2023. She is currently working on Project K alongside Prabhas. She has also signed Fighter with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand in the pipeline. This will mark hers and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration.

Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, where she will essay the character of a ghost. The film is slated to release on November 4, 2022. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

