Giantess Katrina Kaif scares Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot teaser. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif on Friday shared a new promotiovideo as she took her fans into the world of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted the new clip in which she played with the car as Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter sat inside it. The clip started with the duo getting excitedly inside the car. As they looked around, the vehicle was picked up by Katrina. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif gets rap lessons from Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi on Phone Bhoot set)

In the video, Katrina then placed the car on her palm and made faces. She almost dropped the car but then picked it up mid-air a few times. Finally, she dropped the car on the road and made it go around in circles. The video ended with Katrina putting her foot forward to stop the car. As the duo seemingly got hurt, Katrina smirked. The Phone Bhoot logo was also seen on the road in the clip.

Sharing the video, Katrina captioned the post, "Hey (shrug emoji) Where do you think you are going? @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi Still 3 days to go for #PhoneBoothtrailer." Reacting to the post, Sunny Kaushal commented, "Hahah! Love this." Posting the video on his Instagram account, Siddhant wrote, "Trying to reach safely to our destination in 3 Days! #PhoneBhootTrailer."

The trailer of the film will release on Monday (October 10). Phone Bhoot is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It has been produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Katrina also has the action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023. She will also be seen with Vijay Setupathi for their much-awaited film Merry Christmas. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Siddhant also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The movie is being directed by debutante filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, who also wrote the script with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Kalki Koechlin and is expected to release in theatres in 2023. Ishaan Khatter has the period war action film Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2.

