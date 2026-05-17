Katrina Kaif shares first glimpse of baby Vihaan in heartfelt birthday post for Vicky Kaushal: ‘Same place…’

Actor Katrina Kaif made her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal’s 38th birthday a memorable affair by sharing a heartfelt note and a string of unseen family moments on social media. The actor gave fans a rare glimpse into their life away from the spotlight, including the first-ever peek at their baby boy, Vihaan.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year.

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The post quickly caught everyone’s attention on social media, leaving fans gushing over the couple’s adorable family moments and showering them with love in the comments section.

Katrina’s birthday wish for Vicky

On Saturday, Katrina took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt birthday note for Vicky. Sharing a series of joyful pictures, the actor reflected on gratitude, faith and patience, while revealing how much their lives had changed over the past few years. Katrina also shared that this year’s celebration was extra special as they marked Vicky’s birthday with their little angel, Vihaan.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed… Prayer, patience, and faith… And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel….”

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{{^usCountry}} “My heart is full and grateful … Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to,” Katrina added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My heart is full and grateful … Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to,” Katrina added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In one picture, Katrina and Vicky are seen sharing a warm and candid moment together. Katrina, dressed in a soft beige outfit with her long hair left open, is seen with her arms wrapped around Vicky, while the actor flashes a wide smile for the camera. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one picture, Katrina and Vicky are seen sharing a warm and candid moment together. Katrina, dressed in a soft beige outfit with her long hair left open, is seen with her arms wrapped around Vicky, while the actor flashes a wide smile for the camera. {{/usCountry}}

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In another picture, Katrina and Vicky are seen beaming with joy as they cuddle their baby boy outdoors amid lush greenery. While the couple chose not to reveal their son’s face, the picture marked his first appearance on social media. The little one is seen facing his parents, dressed in a cosy grey hooded jacket.

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Katrina offered a candid glimpse into her relationship with Vicky, revealing the kind of questions she frequently asks him.

“Yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI ,waterproofing, make up, health, business, all “What if” situations in general and everything else in between … For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start,” she added.

The intimate celebration also featured a heartwarming birthday cake with the words “Happy Birthday Papa,” making the post all the more special for fans of the couple.

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to the comment section to write, “So happy for you Kat and Vicky”, with Sonakshi Sinha sharing, “Toooo sweet!! More happiness to you both.”

Vicky-Katrina embrace parenthood

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Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” On January 7, the couple revealed their son’s name: Vihaan Kaushal.

Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They kept their relationship a secret until they made it official by tying the knot.

In an interview with GQ India recently, Vicky spoke about being a father, saying that "every day, a new emotion hits." When asked about his feelings as a new father, he said, “It’s too soon for me to analyse. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything.” He also called it “a grounding experience”. The actor added, “It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for.”

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On the work front, Vicky delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the epic historical drama collected ₹807 crore worldwide at the box office. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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