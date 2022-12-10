Katrina Kaif shares pics of romantic getaway with husband Vicky Kaushal after 1st wedding anniversary

To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have snuck away for a quick winter holiday. The actors were married last year on December 9 at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in a private ceremony. Several colleagues and stars were omitted from the guest list as the star couple kept their big day very private. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share romantic pose in one of their earliest, pre-wedding pics together. See here)

For their one-year anniversary, the pair has kept things quiet as well. Katrina posted photos from their celebration and simply titled her post 'Travel Diaries'. She added a book emoji to it.

Sharing a series of photos from the hills, the actor teased fans with their hidden romantic getaway. In the first picture, Katrina is bundled up in fur-lined hooded jacket. In the second photo, a gorgeous orange sunset can be seen, while the third one shows some ducks walking by in a garden. The final photo shows the back profile of Vicky in a cap and jacket as he is outdoors on a misty day.

On Friday, Katrina shared a post celebrating their time together in the past year. She captioned it, "My Ray of Light (sun emoji) Happy One Year …….." The actor put a picture of them from their wedding in Sawai Madhopur, along with a new photo of her sitting Vicky's lap and a video of him dancing goofily in the garden. Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and has been shooting for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.

Vicky also shared an Instagram post on Friday for their one-year milestone. Sharing a picture of the two of them in a close embrace, holding hands, he wrote, Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!" The actor picked up several acting accolades and trophies last year for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham.

He will next be seen in the Dharma Productions film, Govinda Naam Mera, with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the comedy film is due to released on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

