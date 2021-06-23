Katrina Kaif to star with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's next, begins reading sessions

After the news of Katrina Kaif's collaboration with Sriram Raghavan broke out, an official release has confirmed that the actor has started the reading sessions of her next film with the director.

Katrina Kaif will spend a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character.

To be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina is expected to begin the shoot after she completes Tiger 3. Making for an interesting casting decision, the film is said to be straight 90-minutes-long with the shooting schedule is of 30 days.

In addition to this, Katrina will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.