Katrina Kaif to star with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's next, begins reading sessions

To be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif is expected to begin the shoot after she completes Tiger 3. The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will feature in Sriram Raghavan's next.

After the news of Katrina Kaif's collaboration with Sriram Raghavan broke out, an official release has confirmed that the actor has started the reading sessions of her next film with the director.

Katrina Kaif will spend a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character.

To be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina is expected to begin the shoot after she completes Tiger 3. Making for an interesting casting decision, the film is said to be straight 90-minutes-long with the shooting schedule is of 30 days.

In addition to this, Katrina will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

katrina kaif vijay sethupathi sriram raghavan

