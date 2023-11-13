Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hold hands as their families join them for Diwali; see how Kartik, Shraddha celebrated

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hold hands as their families join them for Diwali; see how Kartik, Shraddha celebrated

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 13, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Diwali at home with their family members. She twinned with Vicky in white outfits.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Diwali with their families, like many celebrities. Late at night, the couple took to Instagram and posted a bunch of photos from the at-home Diwali festivities. From Vicky's parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, to Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte and her siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sebastien Laurent Michel, it was a full house. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif continue to struggle with family photo

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Diwali

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Diwali 2023.

Vicky Kaushal posted a photo featuring him in a white kurta and pants. Katrina looked stunning in a white saree with colourful floral print. The two twinned in white as they held hands and posed for the camera.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Many family pictures followed their couple photo. The next one had Katrina and Vicky's family together posing on the balcony. From Isabelle and Suzanne and Sebastien to Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, all of them were dressed in traditional outfits. Vicky's brother, actor Sunny Kaushal also joined them in a teal coloured kurta. Sharing the photos, Vicky wrote in Hindi, “We wish you and your family a very happy Diwali!”

Varun Dhawan and Natasha

Meanwhile, several other celebrities shared glimpses of Diwali with their families as well. Varun Dhawan and his wife, designer Natasha Dalal posed for photos with their pet dog. Varun wore a pink kurta with denim pants and Natasha opted for a lime-green outfit. The actor also shared a glimpse of his decked-up house which seemingly hosted some guests.

Kartik Aaryan and others

Kartik Aaryan posted a happy selfie with his sister and his pet dog. His house also made it to the photo which was decorated with candles and rose petals. His post read, “Good luck.” While Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon celebrated the night with their parents, Shraddha Kapoor shared her traditional look on the occasion.

Others including Bhumi Pednerkar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also shared heartfelt photos on social media for their fans.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
katrina kaif vicky kaushal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP