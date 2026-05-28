Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal introduce baby Vihaan to paparazzi for first time, reveal one rule to protect his privacy

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are taking a page out of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s playbook when it comes to protecting their newborn’s privacy. The couple recently introduced their baby boy, Vihaan, to the paparazzi during an outing at the Mumbai airport, while also making it clear that they do not want his pictures clicked or shared publicly.

Katrina-Vicky introduce baby Vihaan to paparazzi

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year.

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According to several paparazzi pages on Instagram, Katrina and Vicky introduced their newborn son, Vihaan, to the paparazzi on Monday. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted out of the city.

While photographers managed to capture Vicky at the airport, Katrina requested them not to click her pictures as she carried baby Vihaan in her arms. However, the couple did allow the paparazzi to meet their newborn son for the first time.

"Katrina was with Vicky, but she asked not to be photographed with the baby and introduced the baby to the paparazzi," revealed a photographer present at the airport.

Introducing their son to the photographers marked a rare public moment for Katrina and Vicky, who are known for keeping their personal lives away from the spotlight. It also marked the first time the couple openly conveyed their stance on protecting their baby’s privacy, with a clear no-photography request for little Vihaan.

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{{^usCountry}} About Vicky and Katrina {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Vicky and Katrina {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” On January 7, the couple revealed their son’s name: Vihaan Kaushal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” On January 7, the couple revealed their son’s name: Vihaan Kaushal. {{/usCountry}}

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Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They kept their relationship a secret until they made it official by tying the knot.

In an interview with GQ India recently, Vicky spoke about being a father, saying that "every day, a new emotion hits." When asked about his feelings as a new father, he said, “It’s too soon for me to analyse. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything.” He also called it “a grounding experience”. The actor added, “It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for.”

On the work front, Vicky delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the epic historical drama collected ₹807 crore worldwide at the box office. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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