Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai just in time for Valentine's Day celebrations, fans ward off evil eye. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to the bay late night on Sunday, just in time for Valentine's Day celebrations in Mumbai. The couple were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand. Katrina and Vicky, who got married in December, are said to have been in London together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For their travel, the duo wore colour coordinated in denim outfits - Vicky paired a white tee with a jacket and trousers while Katrina rocked a denim on denim look, styled with sneakers.

Fans went into a tizzy seeing the couple walk with clasped hands at the airport. In videos posted on social media, netizens heaped praises on Katrina and Vicky, hailing the couple's ‘simplicity'. "They are so simple and cute," read a comment while another added: “Look at the way she holds his hand.” Another fan wrote: “Subah subah dil kush ho gya (Seeing the couple made me happy),” while one more added: “Royal couple of Bollywood.” Fans also showered the video posts with evil eye amulet emojis, denoting warding off of evil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9 in a strictly guarded wedding in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. The couple travelled to the Maldives for their honeymoon after that. Last month, Katrina shared some of her honeymoon memories on Instagram, none of which featured Vicky.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina and Vicky celebrated their first Lohri after the wedding in Indore last month - she had flown to the city, where Vicky was busy with his work commitments. In photos shared on Instagram, the couple could be seen cuddling up with each other around the holy bonfire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal snuggle up around bonfire as they celebrate first Lohri after marriage. See pics

Katrina and Vicky had made the wedding announcement with identical posts, writing: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON