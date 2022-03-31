Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal soak up the sun on a yacht during vacation, fans are excited on 'finally' getting some pics

Katrina Kaif has finally shared pictures from her latest vacation with Vicky Kaushal. The couple is on holiday at an undisclosed location but the actor's latest photos show them to be enjoying a ride on a yacht and some sunshine on the sea. This is the first time Katrina has shared pictures of the two of them on Instagram from a vacation. (Also read: Vicky-Katrina smiles in unseen selfie, Karan Johar photobombs pic. See post)

In one picture, Vicky is seen soaking up the sun while resting his head on Katrina. Both of them are on a boat with Katrina wearing a hat and a colourful swimsuit. Around them is a large water body with a few green hills at a distance. Another photo shows Katrina on the boat, resting her head on the back of a seat. The third picture, which was first shared by Vicky on his Instagram Stories, shows a beautiful hut amid a patch of greenery and the rising sun behind it.

Sharing the photos, Katrina simply used beach, waves, trees and heart emojis. The couple's fans were excited on getting a glimpse at their vacation. “Looking so cute both of you,” wrote a fan. “Finally some pictures,” commented another.

Katrina and Vicky got married in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in December. They did not invite too many Bollywood stars and colleagues to the wedding but only their closest friends and family. Katrina and Vicky never spoke about each other in public or even accept that they were dating until they finally posed for paparazzi after returning from their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Katrina has a bunch of projects lined up, including Merry Christmas, Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa. Vicky has Sam Bahadur with Meghna Gulzar, a film with Laxman Utekar and another with Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera.

