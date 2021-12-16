KBC 13: Neena Gupta reveals she wore house help’s suit for Badhaai Ho audition. Watch Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction

Neena Gupta, who joined Amitabh Bachchan as a guest for an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, shared an interesting anecdote on the show. While Neena’s episode of KBC 13 is scheduled to air on Thursday, a promo has been released by the channel, offering glimpses of the show. Neena was joined by her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao on the episode.

The promo reveals Neena talking about auditioning for 2018 movie Badhaai Ho. She said, in order to look the part, she wore her house help’s clothes to the audition. Sharing her encounter with Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma, Neena said: “Amit ne mujhe bulaya office mein. Main gayi toh unke assistant se poochha ‘Iss prakaar ka role hai, main kya pehen ke jaayu? Taaki unko lage ki main yeh character lag sakti hun.’ Bola, ‘Aise hi middle class hai. Salwar kameez pehen lo.’ Maine kaha ‘Thik hai' (Amit called me to his office. I asked his assistant ‘This is the role, what should I wear and go so that I look like this character? He said ‘Someone middle class, wear salwar kameez’. I said ‘ok’).”

The 62-year-old actor continued: “Meri jo cook hai, mere ghar mein, uski salwar pehen ke main gayi. Maine unko yeh bola bhi, ‘Sir thik lag rahi hun nah? Salwar mein apni maid ki pehen ke ayi hun.’ Toh unko yeh baat badi impress kar gayi, actually (I have a cook at home, whose salwar I wore. I even told him, ‘Sir am I looking ok? I wore my maid’s salwar kameez.’ That impressed him a lot).” Hearing Neena's narration, Amitabh appeared visibly intrigued and kept smiling.

Neena added: “And later I got to know, Ayushmann himself also says this, that it was him who said, ‘Don’t cast Neena.’ Because she doesn’t look like a mom. She’s too hot.’ This is what he says.” At this point, Amitabh burst out laughing and started clapping with the audience. Neena eventually revealed that she was zeroed in for Badhaai Ho after the makers watched her short film Khujli with Jackie Shroff.

In Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao were cast as a middle-aged couple, whose lives went topsy-turvy following an accidental pregnancy. Ayushmann played their son in the 2018 movie, which also featured late actor Surekha Sikri. Badhaai Ho won two National Awards - Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress for Surekha.

