Keanu Reeves in a kurta hands Preity Zinta her first award in this throwback video. Watch

Actor Preity Zinta took a trip down memory lane on Saturday as her debut film Dil Se completed 23 years. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video, which showed her accepting the best female debut trophy at the Zee Cine Awards in 1999.

Recalling the moment, Preity Zinta said that she was shocked and 'it felt like a dream'. The award was handed over to Preity by actor Keanu Reeves, who was seen dressed in ethnic wear. He was accompanied by Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse. For the event, she wore a bodycon black dress, paired with black shoes and kept her hair loose.

Sharing the video, Preity wrote, "If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies & I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey."

She continued, "I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the ground."

"This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic & Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again #dilse #movies #memories #magic #soldier #23yearsofPZ #Ting," Preity concluded.

Released in 1998, Dil Se.., a romantic thriller, featured actors Shahrukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. It was written and directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Mani, Ram Gopal Varma and Shekhar Kapur.

Also Read | Preity Zinta predicted Dil Chahta Hai would be cult hit but Farhan Akhtar laughed at her

Preity has acted in many films including Soldier (1998), Kya Kehna (2000), Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Armaan, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Salaam Namaste (2005) and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) among many others. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Bhaiaji Superhit, marking her comeback after a seven-year break.