Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Akshay Kumar’s film collects 6 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 1: Kesari Chapter 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film, which tells the untold story of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, opened to positive reviews. As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹5.46 crore in its opening day. (Also read: Kesari Chapter 2 celeb reviews: Vicky Kaushal, Urmila Matondkar call Akshay Kumar, Ananya, R Madhavan ‘absolute magic’) Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar plays C Sankaran Nair in this film.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office update

The box office report states that Kesari Chapter 2 collected ₹6.2 crore by 9PM. It registered an overall 17.40% Hindi occupancy on Friday. On its opening day, the occupancy for its morning shows were at 12.67%, for both its afternoon and evening shows it increased a little at 19.76%.

It will be interesting to see if Kesari Chapter 2 can beat the opening day haul of Akshay Kumar's previous release Sky Force. On its first day of release in January, Sky Force had collected ₹ 12.25 crore.

Kesari review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Akshay gives it his all in climax of this film, likely his best scene in the entire movie. His commanding screen presence is tapped into very well by director Karan in Kesari Chapter 2. Ananya Panday as budding lawyer Dilreet Gill complements Akshay wonderfully. There’s some scope for improvement in the emotional scenes, though. R Madhavan, as advocate Neville McKinley holds his own in front of Akshay.”

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh stars Akshay as C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, R. Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill.

The film is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.