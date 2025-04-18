Kesari Chapter 2 celeb reviews: Vicky Kaushal, Urmila Matondkar call Akshay Kumar, Ananya, R Madhavan ‘absolute magic’

Bollywood reviews Kesari Chapter 2

From Vicky Kaushal and Urmila Matondkar to filmmaker Raj Mehta and Farah Khan, celebrities shared their reviews of Kesari Chapter 2 on Instagram. Here's a look at what Bollywood has to say about the film.

Filmmaker Raj Mehta called Kesari Chapter 2 a fabulous film and wrote, “The kind that induces gooseflesh on various occasions and leaves you in awe of one man’s stand against an empire! And who better to portray the man than @akshaykumar sir himself! What a roaring, yet subdued performance! Brilliantly supported by the amazing @actormaddy and a brilliant @ananyapanday!! Thank you @karanjohar for always enabling such mind-boggling stories and fascinating talents! That’s exactly what @karanstyagi is! Welcome to the movies, brother! You have made a grand entry—and deservedly so. Your passion and tenacity shine through in every frame! Hats off. Huge congratulations and a tip of the hat to the entire cast and crew of the film!! Special mention to the music and score! The always dependable @azeemdayani overlooking an audio masterpiece!”

Vicky Kaushal, Anjali Anand, Urmila Matondkar says 'don't miss it'

Vicky Kaushal hailed the performances of Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, and wrote, “An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut @karanstyagi. Kudos to @karanjohar @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @apoorva1972 @adarpoonawalla for bringing this important chapter from our history to celluloid.@akshaykumar @actormaddy @ananyapanday @amitsial Absolute class. Absolute magic! DON’T MISS!!!”

Anjali Anand, who recently earned praise for her performances in Dabba Cartel and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared on Instagram, “ABSOLUTELY ENJOYED THIS ONE. PLEASE GO TO THE CINEMAS TO WATCH. BECAUSE THERE IS NO OTHER WAY TO WATCH A FILM! BIG CONGRATULATIONS @AKSHAYKUMAR @KARANJOHAR @APOORVA1972 @MARIJKEDESOUZA @ANANYAPANDAY @ACTORMADDY @SOMENMISHRA @BINDRAAMRITPAL KARAN SINGH TYAGI @ADARPOONAWALLA.”

Avneet Kaur also shared her review of Kesari Chapter 2, calling the film a must-watch. Siddhant Chaturvedi described the film as powerful. Suniel Shetty wished the team luck and wrote, “When courage commands the screen, history doesn’t whisper—it thunders. Wishing Akki and the entire team of Kesari 2 the very best for this epic chapter. @akshaykumar.”

Urmila Matondkar praised the performances of Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan and wrote, “Spectacular. Must Watch!!! Bravo @akshaykumar @actormaddy @ananyapanday @karanjohar @apoorva1972.”

Farah Khan shared pictures from the Kesari Chapter 2 screening and wrote, “Kesari 2, dare I say? Many good wishes and love @karanjohar… and to the whole team. Congratulations in advance, my darling @bindraamritpal and Ananya Panday on #Kesari—only hearing good things!” Chunky Panday shared a video of people cheering for Akshay in the cinema and wrote, “What a performance!”

Farah Khan at Kesari Chapter 2 screening.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, R. Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill. It also features Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Alexx O’Nell, and others in key roles.

The film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.