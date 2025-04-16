Kesari Chapter 2 advance booking: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday film sells 4k tickets, brings in 12 lakh

Kesari Chapter 2 advance booking: Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh will be released in theatres on April 18. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in lead roles sold over 4000 tickets and collected over ₹12 lakh in advance bookings so far. (Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 first reviews are in: Micromax's Rahul Sharma, politician Hardeep Singh Puri praise Akshay Kumar's film) Kesari Chapter 2 advance booking: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday on the poster for the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 advance booking

Kesari Chapter 2’s advance booking commenced on Wednesday. The trade website reports that the film sold 4034 tickets for 1948 shows and brought in ₹12,65,298 as of 2 pm. The average ticket price is below ₹250 across the country. The NCR region leads the pre-sales among big cities bringing in over ₹3.54 lakh gross with blocked seats. Mumbai and Bengaluru are a close second with over ₹1.48 lakh each.

Screenings get good response

Special screenings of Kesari Chapter 2 have been held in regions like Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the preview. According to PTI, Rekha praised the film, saying, “It is a marvellous movie. I watched half of the movie and would want to see the full movie. I always say we won't get an opportunity to die for our country, but we can start to live for our country.”

About Kesari Chapter

A spiritual sequel to Akshay’s 2019 film Kesari, Kesari Chapter 2 tells the story of how Chettur Sankaran Nair stood up to the British Crown after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Akshay plays Sankaran in the film, while Madhavan plays his opposing lawyer, Neville McKinley, and Ananya plays Dilreet Gill. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.