Kesari Chapter 2 first reviews are in: Micromax's Rahul Sharma, politician Hardeep Singh Puri praise Akshay Kumar's film

Kesari Chapter 2 first reviews: Things are looking promising for Akshay Kumar's upcoming period movie, Kesari 2. On Tuesday, multiple celebrities and leaders took to social media to praise the movie after catching a special screening. Kesari 2 first reviews: Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri wrote a long review of the movie, "Kesari Chapter 2 is a powerful, deeply moving and evocative cinematic ode to India's freedom movement and to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.

This gripping narrative that transports you into the middle of the courtroom where Akshay Kumar essaying the role of lawyer Sir C. Sankaran Nair Ji, rips apart the web of deceit and lies to bring out the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre is a must watch for every Indian & champion of justice.

This was one chapter of our history which waited long to unfold. The powerfully unifying message that this movie conveys must reach all Indians across the length and breadth of the country.

Lakshmi and I were privileged to join brilliant actors

@akshaykumar Ji and @ActorMadhavan Ji to watch a special premier of this cinematic gem with Delhi CM and other ministers, leaders, diplomats, former colleagues and friends."

Akshay replied, “Deeply honoured that you watched our film and hosted a special screening @HardeepSPuri sir. My entire team and I hope and pray that the nation gets to know about the valiant effort of C. Sankaran Nair. Rab raakha.”

More praise for Kesari 2

Micromax founder and actor Asin's husband Rahul Sharma tweeted, “We’ve all read about Jallianwala Bagh in history books, but nothing prepares you for the truth I witnessed today at the special screening of #Kesari2. I'm short of words for how deeply moved I am. This is content, deserving of a National Award. Brilliant performances by @akshaykumar and @ActorMadhavan. Don’t miss it.” Akshay replied, “Thank you Rahul. This one was straight from the heart, and I’m so glad it connected with you. Jallianwala Bagh’s story deserved to be told this way.”

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa praised the movie too. "In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Before the youth, I want to ask everyone in Congress to come and watch this movie. They will understand the crime they have committed by erasing the history of C Sankaran Nair...."

About Kesari 2

The historical drama, which delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, highlighting the fight for justice against the British Empire.

It features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrays C Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who fought against General Dyer and the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and R Madhavan, who portrays Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release on April 18, following the success of its predecessor, which focused on the Battle of Saragarhi.