Akshay Kumar thanks PM Narendra Modi for honouring Sankaran Nair ahead of Kesari Chapter 2 release

Actor Akshay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mondayin an X (formerly Twitter) post for talking about lawyer-nationalist Chettur Sankaran Nair, whom he will play in his upcoming film, Kesari Chapter 2. He posted a video of the PM noting his heroism in standing up against the British Crown after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday offer prayers at Golden Temple ahead of Kesari 2 release: ‘Sukun paya’) Akshay Kumar thanked PM Narendra Modi for talking about Sankaran Nair, whom he essays in Kesari Chapter 2.

Akshay Kumar thanks PM Modi for honouring Sankaran Nair

PM Modi remembered Sankaran for standing up against British rule after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Although he didn’t mention Kesari Chapter 2, these remarks were made during his recent visit to Haryana where he said, “We must know about the contributions of Sankaran Nair.”

Akshay posted the video on X, writing, “Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation values the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2, is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom for granted!”

What did PM Modi say about Sankaran Nair?

PM Modi stated that Baisakhi was also the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. And speaking of Sankaran, he said according to PTI, “None of you would have heard his name. But these days, he is widely talked about. Nair Ji was a famous lawyer and he occupied a very high position in the then British government. He could have enjoyed power and all luxuries.”

He added, “He raised his voice against the British and left his post. He belonged to Kerala and the incident happened in Punjab. He decided to fight a case on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He fought and he shook the foundation of the British empire.”

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. It is a spiritual sequel to Akshay's 2019 film Kesari and is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Apart from Akshay, the film, which will be released on April 18, stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.