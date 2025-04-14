Akshay Kumar wins hearts as he seeks police officer's permission to pose for paparazzi with R Madhavan at airport. Watch

R Madhavan and Akshay Kuma pose for paparazzi

On Monday, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the two stars at the airport. In the clip, Akshay and Madhavan are seen showing their documents and stepping inside the terminal. As the paparazzi continued calling their names and requesting photos, Akshay approached the police official stationed at the entry and politely asked if they could take pictures.

While the police officer looked a little hesitant, he allowed them to pose for paparazzi. Later, the duo was seen sharing jokes as they posed for the cameras. While Madhavan wore a traditional white kurta-pyjama, Akshay opted for a casual grey ensemble paired with black sunglasses.

Fans were impressed by Akshay’s respectful gesture. One comment read, “They both are really very well-mannered and true gentlemen. That’s why they’re my favourites in the industry.” Another wrote, “That’s why he’s my favourite.” A third added, “Both are actually gentlemen,” while another fan simply called them “real gems.”

About Kesari Chapter 2

Based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Kesari Chapter 2 centres around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Advocate C. Sankaran Nair, R. Madhavan as Adv. Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill. Also featuring Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Amit Sial in supporting roles, the film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. It is scheduled for theatrical release on April 18.