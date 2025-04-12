Akshay Kumar wants British govt, King Charles to watch Kesari Chapter 2, ‘realise their mistake’: Apology is bound to…

Actor Akshay Kumar has said that he wants the British government as well as King Charles to watch his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2 and ‘realise their mistake’. Speaking during the press conference for the film, Akshay recalled how his father told him stories about the Jallianwala Bagh incident. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar shares transformation pic as C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2, fans predict ‘blockbuster loading’) Akshay Kumar spoke about his film Kesari Chapter 2 recently.

Akshay Kumar talks about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

In the film, Akshay plays C Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who fought a legal battle against General Dyer and the British Raj after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. Speaking about the tragic incident, Akshay said, "My grandfather witnessed the entire Jallianwala Bagh incident. He had told stories to my father about this, and my father told me. I have known a lot about the massacre since I was a child, so the film is very special to me. The event has been etched in my mind always...The most surprising thing was history doesn’t tell us what we actually need to know."

Akshay wants British govt to watch Kesari Chapter 2

The actor also shared his thoughts about the British government watching Kesari Chapter 2. “I'm not here with a begging bowl to say, ‘They should say sorry’. I want them to at least watch this movie and realise the mistake. Other things will flow automatically from their mouth. The apology is bound to happen, it will flow on its own. But I want them to watch this film. I want the British government and King Charles to watch this film. They should see what happened. The rest will follow automatically."

About Kesari Chapter 2

The trailer for Kesari Chapter 2 was released earlier this month, giving fans a glimpse into the emotional and powerful court battle led by Akshay's character. The film's narrative unfolds with haunting visuals of the massacre, showing the devastation that followed and the ripple effects it had across India.

The film also stars Ananya Panday as a law student and R Madhavan as Neville McKinley. Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release on April 18.