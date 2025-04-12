Rana Daggubati can't wait to show the audience Kesari Chapter 2 in Telugu: ‘Deserves to be seen across languages’

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati was all praise for Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh on his social media. He also stated that he can’t wait for the audience to watch the Telugu dubbed version of the film through his family production house, Suresh Productions. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar wants British govt, King Charles to watch Kesari Chapter 2, ‘realise their mistake’: Apology is bound to…) Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in a still from Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Rana Daggubati on Kesari Chapter 2

Rana wrote on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) that he watched Kesari Chapter 2, calling it a ‘powerful’ film. He wrote, “Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you.”

Adding that the story deserves to be seen in various languages, he wrote, “This is storytelling that deserves to be seen across languages. We @SureshProdns will do everything we can to bring this cinematic gem to Telugu audiences in the best way in cinemas. A must-watch. And great performances by @akshaykumar @ActorMadhavan @ananyapandayy #KesariChapter2.”

Fans were thrilled to learn that Kesari Chapter 2 is getting a Telugu release. One fan commented, “Bring it on.” Another wanted to clarify, “Telugu version?” A fan even asked Rana if he would feature in a cameo in the historical courtroom drama.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to Anurag Singh’s 2019 film Kesari with Akshay. The film follows events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, which in 1897 involved 21 Sikh soldiers and thousands of Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen. The sequel focuses on the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay plays advocate Chettur Sankaran Nair in the film. Madhavan plays advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya plays Dilreet Gill. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. It shows how Sankaran challenges the British Crown in court over the massacre. The film will be released in theatres on April 18.

Last seen in Vettaiyan, Rana will soon star with his uncle, Venkatesh, in the second season of the Netflix web series Rana Naidu.