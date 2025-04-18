Akshay Kumar asks fans ‘hath jod ke’ not to miss beginning of Kesari Chapter 2: 'It's one of the most important films'

Actor Akshay Kumar made an ardent request to those who will watch his new film Kesari Chapter 2. The actor attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Speaking to the paparazzi stationed at the screening, Akshay asked them not to miss the first 10 minutes of the film. (Also Read | Kesari Chapter 2 box office day 1 prediction: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan film may open at ₹8 crore) Akshay Kumar attended screening of Kesari Chapter 2.

Akshay Kumar has a request for Kesari Chapter 2 audience

The actor said, “Jo film hai, jitney bhi log ayenge is film ko dekhne, meri haaath jodke unse binti hai ki is film ko jab dekhne aaye toh iska beginning mat miss kijiyega (When you come to watch this film, I request you with folded hands, don't miss the beginning). It is one of the most important films. Is film ki beginning ki jo first 10 minutes hai it's one of the most important thing (The first 10 minutes of this film is the most important thing).”

Akshay emphasises on watching first 10 minutes of film

"I'm sure aap logo k camera k dwara yeh logo k paas jayegi. Jin jin logo n yeh faisla kiya hai ki yeh film dekhenge, unko pata chalega ki yeh film late nahi aaye, bilkul sahi time pe aaye aur film ke jo 10 minute hai waha se dekhte huye shuru kare (I am sure that this video will reach the audience through your cameras. Those people who have decided to watch this film shouldn't come late, come at the right time and start watching the film from the first 10 minutes)."

Akshay, wife Twinkle and other celebs at Kesari 2 screening

Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna attended the film's screening. Ananya Panday, her parents Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Panday, and R Madhavan also attended the event. Kajol, Saqib Saleem, Tiger Shroff, Ramesh Taurani, Anjali Anand, Manish Malhotra, Raj & Dk, King, Dino Morea, Mahep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, and Urmila Mantodkar also attended the Kesari 2 screening.

About Kesari Chapter 2

The film focuses on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay is playing the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film. Kesari Chapter 2 will release in theatres on Friday. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar.