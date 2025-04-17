Kesari Chapter 2 box office day 1 prediction: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan film may open at 8 crore

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan-starrer historical drama Kesari Chapter 2 is set to hit the screens on April 18. The film, which focuses on the legal battle following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1912, is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Given the star power, as well as the Kesari title, the film is a much-anticipated one. But can it emulate the success of part one at the box office? That remains to be seen. Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office prediction

The advance booking for Kesari Chapter 2 began on Wednesday, two days before its release. And so far, the sales have been slow. The film has collected just under ₹1 crore gross in pre-sales for day 1. The figure rises to ₹1.88 crore after adding blocked seats for spot booking. With under 12 hours still to go for advance bookings, the number should go higher, but it does not seem to be too promising for the Akshay and Madhavan-starrer.

Trade insiders predict that Kesari Chapter 2 could open at around ₹5-8 crore at the box office on day 1. The most optimistic estimate puts the film's day 1 domestic net haul at around ₹8.50-9 crore, while some conservative estimates say it could be just over half that.

How Kesari 2 fares against recent releases

If Kesari 2 does open at single-digit collections this Friday, it will be lower than Akshay's previous release, Sky Force. The aerial actioner had an opening day domestic collection of over ₹13 crore. Similarly, Sunny Deol's Jaat also opened at ₹9.50 crore in India last week. Kesari 2 might lose to both or just edge ahead of Jaat. However, the one advantage of Kesari 2 is that unlike Jaat and Sky Force, it isn't a mass entertainer. The courtroom drama is a patriotic saga backed by content, and such films do pick stronger via word of mouth. The film reportedly also has a lower budget than the other two, which should play in its favour.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who fought the British Raj in court after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Apart from Madhavan, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Alexx O'Nell, Amit Sial, and Masaba Gupta.