'Forget Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba': Jaideep Ahlawat's insane dance moves in Jewel Thief song Jaadu have fans stunned

The first song from Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's upcoming thriller Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was unveiled earlier this week. Titled Jaadu, the dance numbers shows the two leads, along with Nikita Dutta, take to the stage. And while Saif turned the clock back to his Race days on the dance floor, it was Jaideep's moves that shocked fans. The actor, usually known for his sombre roles, owned the track with his 'insane' moves, viewers said. Jaideep Ahlawat shows off his moves in Jewel Thief song Jaadu.

Jaideep Ahlawat owns the dance floor

A clip of the song Jaadu, focusing on Jaideep dancing, was shared on social media on Friday. "I had no idea Jaideep Ahlawat could shake legs like this. Is there anything this man cannot do," read the caption. A text on the video read: "Forget Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba; I wanna watch Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaadu." The clip shows Jaideep graciously dancing to the peppy number, matching steps with the background dancers and often even stealing focus from Saif and Nikita.

Fans react to Jaadu

Viewers expressed shock at Jaideep's dance performance in the song. One commented, "My man jaideep alahawat got some movess!!! Give him a single solo album to dance rn!" Another added, "Jaideep alahawat dancing!!!??? That's so unexpected." Another wrote, "This is insane talent. Jaideep going glam on the dance floor was not on my 2025 bingo." Many urged makers to utilise all facets of Jaideep's talents more often in films.

All about Jewel Thief

Jewel Thief is a heist film that is set to be released on Netflix on April 25. The film also stars Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. The teaser, released in February, offered a glimpse into the movie's plot, showcasing Saif and Jaideep's characters joining forces to steal the coveted African Red Sun diamond. The heist drama is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.