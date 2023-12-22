'Kho Gaye hum kahan': Adarsh Gourav shares his journey of transforming for role in film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is all set to come up with the upcoming drama film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', shared his journey of transforming into Neil in the film. HT Image

Taking to Instagram, Adarsh shared the still from the film featuring himself, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and other team members.

The note read, "The journey of transforming into Neil and playing him has been one of the most satisfying processes as an actor. Thank you @arjunvarain.singh @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 for believing in me to pull this off Kho Gaye hum kahan releases on the 26th December on @netflix_in."

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Adarsh Gourav recently shared, "I am incredibly grateful to producers and filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, who believe in actors like me who have carved their own paths. Zoya is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent, and I feel privileged to be a part of her much-awaited project, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. I find myself lucky to be working and collaborating with such great minds and the fact that they recognise my work and have given me roles like the one in Kho Gaye".

Zoya Akhtar, known for her exceptional storytelling and bringing out the best in actors, has consistently provided opportunities to talented individuals. Adarsh Gourav's association with Zoya in the upcoming project is highly anticipated by fans and the industry alike.

"Working with Zoya has been a fulfilling experience, and I am eager to share our collaboration with the audience. 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a project close to our hearts" added Gourav.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix. (ANI)