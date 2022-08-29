Khufiya teaser: Tabu, Ali Fazal star in intriguing, dark first look of Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller for Netflix. Watch

Vishal Bhardwaj is bringing his trademark dark thriller genre to Netflix with Khufiya, his upcoming film starring Tabu and Ali Fazal among others. The first look teaser of the film was released by OTT streaming platform on Monday as part of its Films’ Day event in Mumbai. The 47-second teaser reveals absolutely nothing about the plot of the film and had fans asking a lot of questions. Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj to get Khufiya with Tabu, Ali Fazal

The teaser, set to a spooky and eerie background score, opens with Tabu staring into the distance. This is followed by a montage of the look reveal of several other characters in the film, including Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Azmeri Haque Badhon, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Ali, in a brief two-second appearance on screen, is seen laughing while someone (seemingly Tabu) stands in the background. The teaser ends with a hazy shot of Tabu lighting a cigarette. There are no lines of dialogue in the teaser.

The intriguing teaser raised more questions among fans than give answers. “It’s amazing the teaser gives nothing about the plot and still leaves you excited,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Ali Fazal and Tabu are back in this spy thriller !!! It would be such a terrific thing to watch a new content with such great performers and it's directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.” One fan remarked, “This 47 sec teaser is much better than the whole ek villain returns movie.”

The film, which is set to release later this year, is a spy thriller based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. The film’s official synopsis reads: “Krishna Mehra (Tabu) is an operative at the Research & Analysis Wing. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets, while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and lover.” Other details about the film, including the exact release date, have been kept under wraps for now.

