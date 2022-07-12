Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Khushi Kapoor's new hairstyle: 'Where are your bangs?’

Khushi Kapoor who was last seen with bangs, surprised friends and fans with a new look. On Monday, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of herself in a fresh, shorter hairstyle. Without saying much about ditching the bangs, she only added a ghost emoji to the caption. (Also read: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor get their nails done together)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the selfie, Khushi appeared in a blushed, rosy makeup look. She wore an all-white outfit. Reacting to Khushi’s picture, Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Where are your bangs.” Responding to her, Khushi cleared the air saying, “@janhvikapoor pre bangs pic.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khushi is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. For her debut role, Khushi dyed her hair copper and opted for bangs. The film will also feature Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Earlier in May, Zoya on Instagram shared a teaser video, unveiling the cast of the film which is set in the 1960s. "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!" she wrote in the caption. The filmmaker also unveiled the official poster of the film in another post, writing, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the teaser of Khushi’s first project, an excited Janhvi said in a post, “@khushi05k I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies." The Archies will be released on Netflix in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON