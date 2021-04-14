Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor welcomes summer with sunkissed selfie, Janhvi Kapoor has a sweet reaction
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor welcomes summer with sunkissed selfie, Janhvi Kapoor has a sweet reaction

Khushi Kapoor, who has been in New York for a while now, took to Instagram on Wednesday to welcome summer with few photos and a video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is currently in New York.

Khushi Kapoor is embracing the summer. Producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's younger daughter took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures and a video from New York.

The 20-year-old has been stationed in New York for a while now, where she is currently pursuing her education. On Tuesday, she shared a selfie, wearing a yellow T-shirt and a pair of denim pants. The star kid let her hair down and absorbed the sun while posing for the camera.

In the second photo, she shared a view of the New York skyline. Khushi also shared a trippy video, with what seemed like trance music playing in the background while different lights and patterns filled up the room. Sharing it, she wrote, "Hello summer."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rahul Roy, family test positive for Covid 19: 'We had no symptoms at all'

Watch Madhuri Dixit learn Dilbar's hook step from Nora Fatehi on Dance Deewane

Hardik calls son 'my heart, my life', Natasa Stankovic, Anushka Sharma react

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria gear up for second schedule of Ek Villain Returns

Her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section and asked Khushi to return home, back to India. "Can you come back and say hello to me also," she said. Last month, Janhvi flew to the US where she spent time with her sister in Los Angeles and then New York. The siblings shared pictures from their time together.

Janhvi returned to Mumbai earlier this month only to head out of the country again for a vacation in the Maldives. The actor, along with her team, was seen enjoying the summer sun and unwinding at the picturesque location.

Khushi, on the other hand, has been treating her fans with pictures from her stay in New York. She was recently seen enjoying a boat ride and catching up with a friend over a meal.

Also Read: Watch Madhuri Dixit learn Dilbar's hook step from Nora Fatehi on Dance Deewane

Boney had previously confirmed that Khushi is eyeing a career in Bollywood. However, he added that he would not be launching her. Speaking with a leading daily, Boney had said, "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

"I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khushi kapoor janhvi kapoor sridevi

Related Stories

bollywood

Khushi Kapoor posts 'happy' photos from the US, but sister Janhvi Kapoor is 'sad'

PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 04:57 PM IST
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor chills with a friend in New York, Navya Nanda wants to know: 'Where are you hello'

PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 08:23 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP