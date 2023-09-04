Kiara Advani almost falls on Kareena Kapoor at event, Arjun Kapoor offers help. Watch

Kiara Advani was about to fall in Kareena Kapoor's lap during a recent event. Thankfully, Arjun Kapoor stepped forward to help her and the Satyaprem Ki Katha star managed to stay afoot. Kiara and Kareena were co-stars on Good Newzz and attend the launch event for Isha Ambani's beauty products portal Tira. (Also read: Kiara, Kareena reunite for a glam night)

Kiara almost fell

Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor during an event.

A new video from the Mumbai event has surfaced online. Kiara seemed to have tugged on her pant leg and lost balance while on stage. Kiara stood right in front of Kareena Kapoor, who sat on a chair. Kiara would have fallen in Kareena's lap had she not regained her balance. Arjun Kapoor, who was standing on the stage at the time, leaped forward to help Kiara.

Arjun's gesture

Arjun has won the internet with his gesture. The video does not have any original sound. Some of his fans praised him in the comment section. One of them commented, “The way Arjun made everything normal for her again (heart eye smiley).” Another one wrote, “Sometimes I feel like Arjun gets unnecessary hate.”

Fans love Kiara's grace

Several fans of the actors also praised Kiara for gracefully handling the situation while others shared the pain of wearing heels. “Oh I feel bad for her foot, @kiaraaliaadvani I hope your ankle is fine, it looked painful,” wrote one. Another one commented, “That foot twist of hers was so bad I love how she managed so beautifully.”

Kiara's recent films'

Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha which reunited her with Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Next, she has the Telugu film Game Changer alongside Ram Charan in the pipeline.

Kareena's recent films

Kareena is all set for her digital debut with the thriller drama Jaane Jaan this month. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is set for release on Netflix on September 21. She also has The Buckingham Murders and The Crew in the pipeline. Last year, she was seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Arjun Kapoor's recent projects

Last seen in the box debacle Kuttey which marked the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bhardwaj, Arjun now has a film with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, He also has The Lady Killer in the pipeline.

