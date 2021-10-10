Kiara Advani doesn't like the word ‘doppelganger’ for her lookalike Aishwarya: 'She’s a doctor in real life'

Kiara Advani has spoken about her lookalike, dentist Aishwarya Singh, whose recreated looks from the actor's movies have been going viral on social media. Kiara, while flattered, does not like the word ‘doppelganger’ being used for Aishwarya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to a leading daily, Kiara said that she left a comment on Aishwarya's post when she saw the video. “So Aishwarya, I had actually seen her recreate a Dimple (Dimple Cheema, Kiara’s character from Shershaah) look and put it up on Instagram. And I think I was tagged in it, which is why I went and saw the post and even commented on it. She did a really great job with the way she recreated the look. And then this morning, like everyone else I got the forward,” she said.

“But you know I don’t really like the word doppelganger. I know what she’s doing is flattering, but what’s interesting to me is that she’s a doctor in real life. She’s her own personality and it’s very sweet that she likes to recreate my looks. I’ve been told in the past that I look like someone and that’s great, but at the end of the day, you have to be the person who you really are,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Kiara Advani says 'eww' to creepy comment about her leaf photoshoot. Watch

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aishwarya said about her resemblance to Kiara, “It feels wonderful when people start recognising you from a viral video, when people appreciate your looks, especially when you are compared with such a beauty,” she shares, admitting that she’s “thrilled” with the response. “Many mistook me to be Kiara! They called me ‘true copy’, ‘doppelganger’, ‘ditto’ and even asked me to recreate more looks. My joy knew no bounds when Kiara commented on the video,” the 26-year-old gushes.

She added, "Meeting Kiara would be a dream come true! She is an amazing actor and a diva. Who wouldn’t wish to meet her in person!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}