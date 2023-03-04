Kiara Advani on fans' reaction to her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra: Sometimes I feel are we deserving of so much love?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace on February 7. Now, Kiara has spoken about people's reaction to their wedding. Kiara and Sidharth's wedding celebrations in Jaisalmer were attended by Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. From Kiara's dreamy walk down the aisle to the reworked Shershaah song Ranjha to the bride and groom's stunning Manish Malhotra outfits, Kiara and Sidharth's wedding made headlines. Also read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding pics now have more 'likes' than Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor. Here's a ranking

In a new interview, Kiara Advani opened up on the love that continues to come her way, when asked to share her reaction to hashtags like 'Kiara obsessed' and 'Sid Kiara' taking over social media around her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Calling it a 'blessing', the actor said she was not sure if they 'deserved so much love'.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023. The actors were seen together in the 2021 film Shershaah (right).

“Sometimes, I just feel are we deserving of so much love? It’s such a blessing! It breaks my heart when I’m unable to meet them [fans] in person or reply to them personally due to logistic reasons. I don’t know if I’ve gotten enough chances to say this... but I just want to tell them a big thank you for all the love they keep showering on me. It’s truly the reason why I want to do what I’m doing and do it better," Kiara told News18.

Kiara, who started her career with Fugly (2014), further said that the love from fans makes her want to 'keep pushing herself and growing'. She said, “I keep thinking about how I can give back the love that’s coming to me from my audience. I want to keep entertaining them and give them something more, different and unique so that they feel happy and proud of me."

Since their wedding, images of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as bride and groom have been circulating on the internet. After tying the knot in Rajasthan, and hosting a reception in Delhi, Sidharth's hometown, Kiara and Sidharth hosted a grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai on February 12, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, and many more celebs attended the celebration.

