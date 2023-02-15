Kiara Advani reacts as brother Mishaal Advani shares unseen pics from her mehendi

Hours after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the first pictures from their mehendi ceremony, Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani shared two more pictures from the event last week. He is seen posing with his mom in one and with sister Kiara in another. Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share haldi pics: ‘Pyaar ka rang chada hain’

Sharing a picture with his mom and another with Kiara Advani from the mehendi ceremony, Mishaal wrote on Instagram, “Ain’t nobody loves me better”. Mishaal is seen in a short white sherwani and black pants paired with black shoes, as he stands beside his mom, who is in an orange lehenga. They pose with their arms around each other. It is followed by a picture of Kiara leaning on to Mishaal as they pose for the camera. She is seen in a white lehenga paired with a yellow dupatta and heavy traditional jewellery.

Kiara reacted to Mishaal's post with “I love you” along with several heart emoticons. DJ Ganesh called him a “rockstar” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Gonna admit, More than Kiara, her mother is wearing a stunning & bridal feel kinda lehenga, love the colour. She is a star.” Another wrote, “They all are so beautiful.” One more comment read: “Girls after seeing your caption - hold my beer.” Many also asked Mishaal to share some pictures with Sidharth as well.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiara shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony on Instagram, along with the caption, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai (its the colour of love).” Mishaal recently shared a video of his performance at their sangeet ceremony. He captioned the video, "Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar."

They tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. After the much-guarded royal wedding in Rajasthan, Sidharth and Kiara hosted a reception for family members in Delhi and for their industry friends in Mumbai during the weekend. The couple had featured in the 2021 film Shershaah and remain tight-lipped about their relationship till the D-day.

