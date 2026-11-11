Kiara Advani's baby bump gets another red carpet moment on Koffee with Karan, it has a 2025 Met Gala look connection

Actor Kiara Advani, who recently announced her second pregnancy, appeared on Koffee with Karan with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. The makers unveiled a new trailer of the show on Tuesday, featuring the couple. Kiara was seen flaunting her baby bump in a red gown with a silver star attached to her belly.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the next guests on Koffee with Karan.

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Kiara has now reacted to a fan drawing a connection between her latest look and her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, where she debuted her baby bump while pregnant with her first child, daughter Saraayah Malhotra.

Kiara reacts to fan comparing her KWK look with Met Gala outfit

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A fan shared a collage featuring Kiara's two looks, pointing out how the silver star on her Koffee with Karan outfit reminded them of the umbilical cord-inspired detail in her Met Gala ensemble.

For the 2025 Met Gala, Kiara became the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet while pregnant. She wore a custom Gaurav Gupta creation. The outfit featured a sculpted gold breastplate with two hearts representing a mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord. Sharing the collage, the fan wrote, "This star reminds me of the umbilical heart cord when Kiara was pregnant with Saraayah and now the star for the little baby." Another fan noted how both of Kiara's babies made their red carpet debut before their birth. "The bump gets its own red carpet moment every single time," the fan wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Kiara reshared the post on her Instagram stories and reacted with an evil eye emoji and a heart emoji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kiara reshared the post on her Instagram stories and reacted with an evil eye emoji and a heart emoji. {{/usCountry}}

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Kiara Advani is pregnant with her second child with Sidharth Malhotra.

About the Koffee with Karan trailer

Kiara and Sidharth will make their first joint appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan Season 9. The new promo gives a glimpse of their conversation about their wedding, married life and keeping the romance alive. When Karan asked the couple how they ensure their date nights do not end with just dessert, Kiara held her baby bump and responded, "Bas abhi ho gaya (It is done)."

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About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story and marriage

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love while working on the 2021 film Shershaah. However, they kept their relationship private for a long time. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, attended by their family members and close friends from the film industry.

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In February 2025, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In July the same year, Saraayah was born. They announced Kiara's second pregnancy on October 7.