Kiara Advani reveals her last romantic date but remains tight-lipped about Sidharth Malhotra

In a new interview, Kiara Advani revealed she went on a date earlier this year. The actor was also asked about her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra during the chat.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Kiara Advani has been rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani has been long-rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra. The two actors, who have starred in the movie Shershaah together, haven't confirmed her relationship status but she has been spotted with him and his family on a couple of occasions. They have also travelled to the Maldives on the heels of the new year.

In a new interview, the actor was asked about what's brewing between her and Sidharth. But Kiara refused to divulge details. Instead, the actor opened up about a date she went on earlier this year.

Speaking to Filmfare, Kiara said, "Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math.” The Kabir Singh star also opened up about how she would react if she found her boyfriend cheating. The actor said, "Then I will block him and never look back. No forgetting. I don’t go back. That’s a complete no-no in a relationship."

Kiara has been busy with a few projects. Last year, she appeared in Guilty, Indoo Ki Jawani and Laxmii. The upcoming year will see the actor and Sidharth on-screen in Shershaah, which is set to release on July 2, this year. Sharing two posters of the movie on social media, Kiara wrote, "#Shershaah coming to theatres on 2nd July, 2021, see you at the movies!" Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and she stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli.

Kiara has also been busy with the shoot of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kiara stars opposite Kartik Aaryan in it. As for Siddharth, apart from Shershaah, he will be seen in Mission Majnu, opposite Rashmika Mandana.

