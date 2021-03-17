Adhyayan Suman recalls developing anxiety after a breakup eight years ago: 'I never wanted her to leave'

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who has appeared in a new music video called Peg Daariya, has opened up about a breakup that led him to become an alcoholic and developing anxiety issues. The actor was recently in the news for his breakup with Maera Mishra.

In a recent interview, Adhyayan recollected the aftermath of a breakup that happened seven-to-eight years ago. The actor was about 25-26 years old at the time and felt he was naive to have reacted the way he did.

"After my heartbreak, at one point of time I turned into an alcoholic. Because I felt like mere andar itna dard hai ki main is dard ko bardaash nahi kar paa raha (I felt I had so much pain in me that I couldn't bear it). Now, I feel it was all filmy. But that time I was young 25-26 and probably didn't gain as much wisdom. Zindagi ko itna kareeb se maine nahi dekha tha tab (I had not seen life so closely). It was 7-8 years back. I developed anxiety issues which I am still dealing with," he told SpotboyE.

Shekhar Suman's son also said that a breakup is not anyone's fault. "If a relationship doesn't work nobody is at fault. Two people come together for some reason. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. Jis insaan ko apni zindagi mein rehna hota hai they stay back (who has to stay in your life they stay back) and the one who wants to leave you, they just leave. And that is something I have faced in my life," he said.

"I was in love with somebody whom I never wanted to leave but she left. You have to face it and move on. You can't force somebody to stay with you. Life is a gift and we should not give up on it for anybody. You can do a lot with your life if you channel your energies positively. I don't want to sound like a spiritual guru but I am saying this with my own personal experience," he added.

The song he has starred in has the protagonist's friends help the lead deal with his breakup. Adhyayan said he related to the storyline of the video for he was in the same spot once. He revealed that he has watched his friends 'getting into drugs and takingg sleeping tablets.' He added that he has stood by them through the messy phase and helped them recover from it.

