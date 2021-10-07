Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani’s lookalike says meeting the actor would be a “dream come true”
bollywood

Kiara Advani’s lookalike says meeting the actor would be a “dream come true”

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Aishwarya Singh, a Delhi-based dentist cum influencer recently went viral for her resemblance to actor Kiara Advani. (Photo: Instagram)
By Naina Arora, New Delhi

An uncanny resemblance to actor Kiara Advani has turned Delhi-based dentist-cum-influencer Aishwarya Singh into a viral sensation. In an Instagram reel with over seven lakh views, where Singh imitates Advani’s character from Shershaah, it’s difficult to distinguish between the two! Besides Advani’s awestruck fans, the actor also acknowledged the similarities between them and commented, “Killing it”.

Singh says her friends pointed out the resemblance when Advani starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). “It feels wonderful when people start recognising you from a viral video, when people appreciate your looks, especially when you are compared with such a beauty,” she shares, admitting that she’s “thrilled” with the response. “Many mistook me to be Kiara! They called me ‘true copy’, ‘doppelganger’, ‘ditto’ and even asked me to recreate more looks. My joy knew no bounds when Kiara commented on the video,” the 26-year-old gushes.

All praise for Advani, Singh adds, “Meeting Kiara would be a dream come true! She is an amazing actor and a diva. Who wouldn’t wish to meet her in person!”

Her social media handle is abuzz with fashion-savvy videos, and Singh admits she enjoys being on camera. “I started this as a hobby. I used to make short videos or click snaps whenever I had a chance... I loved taking part in fashion shows and dance events during school and college days,” she shares.

Ask her if she hopes to get into acting professionally and she says: “I haven’t given it a thought, but I’ll try to explore more, like making more content, photography, and may be acting in the future.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

