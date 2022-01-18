Kiara Advani shares mesmerising views from Maldives vacation, fans are only looking for glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani had welcomed this New Year at the Ranthambore National Park with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. The actor has now shared a throwback video from one of her Maldives vacations on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Kiara simply added a hands joined in prayer and a butterfly icon in the caption. It shows her chilling in the sun in a white bikini, taking a dip in the sea or simply running on the beach. She is also seen striking a pose on a yacht and spotting dolphins in the sea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video received more than three lakh likes within an hour, including one from Sidharth Malhotra. Her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor also liked her post.

While many of her fans called her “beautiful” in the comments section, some were more keen on looking for a glimpse of Sidharth in the video. A fan had a straight question for Kiara, “Siddharth kaha hai (where is Sidharth?),” whereas another requested, “Post the pictures that you have taken with Sid." A fan even claimed, “Sidharth ke foot marks hain waha pahle se (Sidharth's footmarks are already there.”

Also read: Did Sidharth Malhotra celebrate his birthday with Kiara Advani? Manish Malhotra shares pics

Sidharth celebrated his birthday on January 16 and received a wish from Kiara Advani. She shared a romantic picture of them together from the film Shershaah and wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one” along with a heart icon. Sidharth replied to her, “Thanks Ki” with a heart icon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth and Kiara featured together for the first time in 2021 film Shershaah, which turned out to be a major success. It released to positive reviews on Amazon Prime in August last year. While Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the biopic, Kiara played his fiancee, Dimple Cheema.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON