Did Sidharth Malhotra celebrate his birthday with Kiara Advani? Manish Malhotra shares pics

Actor Sidharth Malhotra turned 37 on Sunday. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a series of photos which seemed to have been clicked at the actor's birthday bash.

Manish posted pictures with Sidharth and his alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani on his Instagram Stories. In one picture, Manish was seen posing with Sidharth, he captioned the photo, “Dearest Sidharth Malhotra Happy Birthday. Wish you lots of happiness and love.”

Manish Malhotra wishes Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday.

In another picture, he posed with Kiara. He added heart emojis, as he posted a picture with her. Earlier in the day, Manish had shared photo n other picture, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Kaajal Anand, Nitasha Nanda and Pamela Grover were seen with Manish.

Manish also shared a photo with filmmaker Karan Johar and Pamela Grover.

On Sunday, actors Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani and many others wished Sidharth on social media.

Anushka shared a picture of him and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sidharth! Wishing you love and light always." Katrina penned a note for Sidharth, that read, “Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra may u have all the joy love peace and happiness this year.” While Kiara posted a picture with him and wrote, “Happy, happy birthday dearest one.”

Kiara Advani wished Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram.

Sidharth was last seen in the film Shershaah, the biopic of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Since the film's release in August, Sidharth received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. He will be seen next in Shantanu Bagchi's directorial Mission Majnu, which will mark actor Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut.

Sidharth also has Karan Johar's Yodha in the pipeline. The film will cast Sidharth, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in lead roles and is slated to release on November 11, 2022. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Indra Kumar's comedy drama Thank God. The film will also feature actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

