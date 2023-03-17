Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra make a 'cute' appearance at Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were hardly ever spotted together after their wedding celebrations. On Thursday, the couple was spotted at Shweta Bachchan's birthday celebrations in Mumbai. They paused to pose for the paparazzi and their fans simply loved their looks of the day. Also read: Not just Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani played first Holi after wedding with Ayan Mukerji, Tanya Ghavri & others

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani post Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash. (Manav Manglani)

While Sidharth Malhotra was in an informal grey shirt and black pants, Kiara Advani was in a floral bodycon dress and pointed heels. They posed together for a moment before getting into their car. Sidharth also flashed a thumbs-up sign as he posed. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of them from the evening and fans couldn't praise them enough. One of the fans called them, “The hottest and most beautiful couple." A fan wrote, “Couple positive vibes.” Another commented, “Really like this couple”. One more said, “How cute are they.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. It was a royal but private affair with only selected guests in attendance. This was followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. Both of them resumed work a few days later.

Sidharth has resumed the shooting of his upcoming action thriller film Yodha. The actor recently shared a boomerang video on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "#Yodha." Yodha is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 7 this year.

Apart from that, Sidharth will also be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara is currently working on Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. It is said to be an intense love story directed by Sameer Vidwans. She also has a Telugu film with Ram Charan.

