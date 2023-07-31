Kiara Advani takes a dip in the ocean with Sidharth Malhotra as they celebrate her 31st birthday. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had one of the best ways to celebrate the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor's birthday and her recent post is proof. On Monday Kiara posted a rare video with Sidharth on Instagram and penned down a sweet note. Kiara turned 31. Also read: Inside Kiara Advani's birthday celebration with huge three-tier 'born to shop’ cake, pink balloons

Kiara Advani celebrates birthday with Sidharth

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are making most of their holiday.

The video features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara on an exotic holiday. Kiara in swimwear and Sidharth in shorts are seen jumping to the ocean from a yacht and having a blast. They scream, smile and celebrate while swimming together and posing for the camera.

Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love.” Soon after she posted the video, her fans and friends rushed to the comment section and wished her. Among celebrities, Rakul Preet Singh and Athiya Shetty sent their love to the birthday girl. Shraddha Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday!!! Have the most amazing one.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “You guys win.” “So cute Happy birthday gorgeous Kiara,” added another one. Someone also said, “Just Mr & Mrs Malhotra raising our standards.” Many also guessed that the couple is currently on Capri Island, Italy.

Kiara and Sidharth

On Thursday, Kiara was spotted at the Mumbai airport with husband Sidharth as they left for her birthday trip. They both held hands and walked up to the departure gate. Sharing a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra before the takeoff, Kiara had shared on her Instagram Stories, “Time to (airplane emoji).” While Kiara was wearing a beige co-ord set with a white top, Sidharth looked casual in a T-shirt, track pants and a lightweight jacket.

Kiara turns 31

A photo of Kiara from her 31st birthday celebration also surfaced online earlier in the day. It was shared by the actor's friend on Instagram Stories.

The photo had Kiara standing in front of a huge birthday cake. The space is decorated with candles and colourful balloons with the message ‘We love you’ written on them. She sports a no-makeup look with a black and white pyjama set, and her hair is kept untied. She closed her eyes while making a wish right before cutting the birthday cake.

