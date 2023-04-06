Kiara Advani strikes a stylish pose in snow-covered Sonmarg, fans ask about Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani is currently in Kashmir for the shooting of her next with Kartik Aaryan. Titled Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film is being shot in Sonmarg since a few days. On Wednesday, Kiara shared a stunning picture of herself as she posed in snow. She is seen in a silver jacket, black pants, snow boots and gloves as she poses in style, while sitting on snow with snow-covered mountains visible in the background. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra poses with Kiara Advani in romantic new pics, fans call them 'perfection'

Sharing the picture, Kiara simply shared snowflake, snowman and snow-covered hill emojis in the caption. Some of her fans thought the actor is on a honeymoon in Kashmir with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra since its one of the most popular honeymoon destinations among couples.

A fan asked, “@kiaraaliaadvani jija ji kaha hai (where is our brother-in-law).” Another asked, “Sidharth kaha hai (where is Sidharth).” A fan also adviced Kiara, “Take care... avalanche issue .. stay away from huge snow mountain area.” Another wrote, “It's all about those silver ski jackets.” Commenting on her glamorous look, a fan also said, “Ice melt hogayi (the snow has melted).”

On Thursday, Kiara also shared a video on her Instagram Stories to show her fans a glimpse of the snow-covered surroundings around her. She added the hit Roja song Yeh Haseen Vadiyan Yeh Khula Aasaman to the video.

The film is said to be an intense romantic musical directed by Sameer Vidwans and written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. It is scheduled to release on June 29. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak will be seen as Kartik's parents in the film.

Last month, Kartik Aaryan had also shared a picture of him sitting in a melancholic mood on set. Sharing it, he wrote, “Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you… Heart wrenching day at shoot Satyaprem Ki Katha…:

Kiara resumed the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha few days after her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra in February. The couple had attended the NMACC launch gala in Mumbai this weekend, post which Kiara flew back to Kashmir for the film shoot.

