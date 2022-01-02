Kim Sharma, Leander Paes walk into 2022 hand-in-hand, twinning in white; fan comes up with nickname for couple. See here

Actor Kim Sharma took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to wish fans a happy New Year with a post featuring some PDA and twinning with her ‘partner’, former tennis player Leander Paes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor posted a series of pictures on her Instagram feed with Leander, where the couple can be seen both dressed in white, walking hand-in-hand towards the camera, smiling and laughing. Kim captioned the post, “Walking into #2022 like…Happy new year to all you lovelies. I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light. Thank you for all your love.”

Her post received a lot of love and new year wishes from fans, with some dubbing the couple ‘Kimlee’. Actor Perizaad Zorabian called the couple hot and commented with a number of fire emojies. “Love the smiles and tan,” read another comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leander and Kim are in Goa and pictures of the two had first gone viral in August 2021. After weeks of speculation, Leander eventually made the relationship Insta-official when he reshared a picture of the couple on his Instagram account in September, captioning it ‘Magic’. The two even celebrated Christmas together with each other’s families for a special dinner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before this, Kim had been linked to actor Amit Sadh after pictures of the two in Goa surfaced on the internet. However, Amit had denied that the two were dating. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Amit had cleared the air and said, “We accidentally bumped into each other at a restaurant and exchanged greetings. That was it. Amit Sadh will never romance in hiding. I don’t care for such reports, but we shouldn't talk about the women in our industry, and the country, in such a frivolous manner.”

Also read: Kim Sharma, Leander Paes share same pic, make relationship Instagram official

Kim has never spoken about her personal life in public and has continued to stay mum on her equation with Leander as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.