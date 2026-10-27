King new poster out: Shah Rukh Khan plays a ‘lover’ again at 60

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film King. The actor shared the poster on his social media. King is set to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026, and also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

King is here!

Shah Rukh Khan's King will release on Christmas this year.

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In the poster, Shah Rukh is seen walking through fire with a rose in his mouth. He holds a gun and sports an intense expression. In the caption, the superstar calls himself a ‘lover’, not a ‘killer’, referring to his iconic 1999 film Baadshah's title track.

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Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shah Rukh captioned it, “Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING In cinemas 24.12.26.”

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King's first look and date announcement

{{^usCountry}} The title of the film was revealed on November 2, 2025, coinciding with Shah Rukh's 60th birthday. The first glimpse presented him in a silver-haired avatar, with an intense action-hero look and the dialogue, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon.” In January this year, the makers had announced the film's release date. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The title of the film was revealed on November 2, 2025, coinciding with Shah Rukh's 60th birthday. The first glimpse presented him in a silver-haired avatar, with an intense action-hero look and the dialogue, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon.” In January this year, the makers had announced the film's release date. {{/usCountry}}

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In a recent AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the much-anticipated trailer of King. When a fan asked why the wait was taking so long, SRK clarified that he was not deliberately keeping fans waiting. He suggested that the team was taking its time to put together something that would do justice to the film. He quipped, “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega…24th Dec se pehle (Watch the film directly. I am depriving you of anything, just making a good film. Hvae patience, everything will release before December 24).”

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About King

King stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks Shah Rukh's second collaboration with Siddharth after Pathaan (2023).

The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahalawat, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, among others. The project marks Shah Rukh's first film with his daughter Suhana, who made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.