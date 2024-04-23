Shah Rukh Khan may return as don, but not in Farhan Akhtar's threequel

Shah Rukh Khan may play a don again. But not as the titular character in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor will play a don in his next film, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. (Also Read: Sonali Bendre recalls being reduced to caricature in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Duplicate, talks about her 'grey character') Shah Rukh Khan may play a don in his next

SRK as don?

The report quotes a source as saying, “Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware about their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King.”

“While the character designing is already done, Siddharth Anand is presently working on the action blocks with international stunt teams. Sujoy, on the other hand, is getting the dialogue draft ready, whereas SRK is overseeing the creative process and training with Suhana on some new-age action sequences,” the source added.

Shah Rukh is no stranger to grey roles. He's played similar characters in Yash Chopra's 1993 romantic thriller Darr, Abbas-Mustan's 1993 revenge thriller Baazigar, and Rahul Rawail's 1994 psychological thriller Anjaam. More recently, he embraced grey shades in Rahul Dholakia's 2017 action film Raees.

His most popular rendition of a grey or negative character is the titular character of Don in Farhan Akhtar's crime thriller franchise. However, he won't reprise the part in Don 3. Ranveer Singh will now play the titular character, opposite Kiara Advani.

About King

King is rumored to be the next film of Shah Rukh after his hattrick hits from last year – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. It will also reportedly mark the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh's daughter who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's period coming-of-age film The Archies, which released on Netflix India last year. Suhana is likely to play a disciple of Shah Rukh in King.

Produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, King will be reportedly directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-produced by Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures.