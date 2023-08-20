Kirron Kher calls Veer Zaara one of her 'personal favourites’, remembers film's director Yash Chopra

Veteran actor Kirron Kher recalled working with late filmmaker Yash Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer romantic drama film Veer Zaara on the reality show India’s Got Talent. The actor is one of the judges along with Shilpa Shetty and Badshah on the show. (Also Read | Seeing an old Shah Rukh Khan in Veer Zaara was awkward, says Rani Mukerji)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher in a still from Veer Zaara.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kirron went down memory lane after looking at the performance by Farhan Sabir and orchestra on the qawwali, Aaya Tere Dar Par from the movie, Veer Zaara. She said, “It was incredibly beautiful. This qawwali is from my film Veer Zaara, and it deeply touched my heart.”

The actor also said, "It brought back memories of Yash Chopra ji, and this particular film holds a special place in my heart as it is one of my personal favourites among all of his filmography.”

Veer-Zaara is a romantic drama film directed by Yash Chopra starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. It also featured Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The movie revolves around an emotional love story of Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer, played by Shah Rukh and Zaara Hayaat Khan, daughter of a Pakistani politician, essayed by Preity. The film was much liked for its story, performance by the cast of the movie and music.