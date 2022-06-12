Kishore Kumar son Amit says he never asked dad about his four marriages, shares what singer did after first divorce

Kishore Kumar's son, singer Amit Kumar has shared his reaction to his superstar father's four wives: Ruma Guha Thakurta, Madhubala, Yogeeta Bali and Leena Chandavarkar. Amit is the son of Kishore's first wife - Bengali singer-actor Ruma, who was married to him from 1950 to 1958. Also read: Madhubala wasn't happy with Kishore Kumar because 'he had no time' for her, reveals her sister

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kishore fell in love with Madhubala during his divorce process with Ruma. Kishore had another son, Sumit Kumar with his fourth wife, Leena.

On being asked his reaction to his father's four marriages, Amit told Bombay Times in an interview, “I never asked him. It was his personal life. He always wanted a family. He was a family man. It was just that he was misunderstood.”

Further talking about how Kishore disconnected with his past, Amit further said, “The day my parents divorced, he buried his Morris Minor car in this bungalow. He had bought it with my mother after his first film as a hero - Andolan. That was Kishore Kumar.”

Amit also revealed that his step-mom Leena writes songs for him. “She is a brilliant writer. She has no urge to act again," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amit's mom Ruma was filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s niece, who was the founder of Calcutta Youth Choir. After tying the knot in 1950, they welcomed their first child Amit Kumar in 1952. It is said Kishore wanted Ruma to quit her career and become a housewife. It is believed Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Abhimaan, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, was inspired by Kishore and Ruma's story.

Ruma had featured in films like Dilip Kumar's debut film Jwar Bhata, Afsar and Mashaal. She worked in two Satyajit Ray Bengali films: Abhijan and Ganashatru. After separating from Kishore, Ruma married again and had two children. She died at her Kolkata home in 2019 at the age of 84.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.