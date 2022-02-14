Madhubala wasn't happy with Kishore Kumar because 'he had no time' for her, reveals her sister

Legendary actor Madhubala was among the most successful actors of her time but her career was cut short with her untimely death at the age of 36. The actor got married to Kishore Kumar when she was about to leave for London for treatment.

The Naya Daur actor had a hole in her heart but before she could leave for treatment, singer-actor Kishore Kumar proposed to her and the two tied the knot and left for London together. However, she could never really enjoy marital bliss as the singer was too occupied with his work.

Expressing regret over the same, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan told ETimes in an interview, “Kishore da had no time. He was travelling a lot. He was very busy with his shows and recordings. On the other hand, Madhubala had been told by the doctors that she had only two years to live. She cried a lot in loneliness. Humne toh heera kho diya (we lost a gem).”

Madhur Bhushan also denied that Madhubala’s ailment was kept hidden from the media. “Kishore da was with her. Importantly, she was Madhubala. How could you hide anything about her?” she said.

Madhubala was earlier in a relationship with Dilip Kumar and featured with him in quite a few films including Mughal-e-Azam, Amar, Sangdil and Tarana. However, the two broke up when her father refused to allow her to go to Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of Naya Daur and director BR Chopra filed a case against her and her father. Dilip Kumar supported BR Chopra and broke up with Madhubala. It is said that she married Kishore Kumar in anger.

