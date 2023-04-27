Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 6 collection: Salman Khan film falls even further, earns below 5 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde along with a huge ensemble cast, has not been doing too well at the box office this week. After slowing down on Tuesday, the Farhad Samji directorial further fell to below ₹5 crore on Wednesday. It is slowly moving closer to the ₹100 crore mark. Also read: Sajid Khan says Salman Khan told him to ‘do anything, keep Wajid’s portion’ in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Tere Bina

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has several supporting actors among the ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. Salman's Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla has a pivotal role in the film and his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree also has a cameo. Ram Charan and Abdu Rozik also have guest appearances in the film.

According to a Boxofficeindia.com report, the film further fell by 30 percent with estimated collections coming in the range of around ₹4-4.5 crore. It currently stands at around ₹89 crore.

Kis Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has several songs like Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love), Bathukamma, Yentamma, O Balle Balle and Lets Dance Chotu Motu. Bathukamma is entirely a Telugu song while Yentamma also has Telugu lyrics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film received mixed to negative reviews. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Kis Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan read, “At 144 minutes, the film is painfully long and stretched. Even if you throw all the songs away, the story, whatever little is there, remains the same and it would make for a crisper watch. Actually, since the songs are so abrupt and loud (though peppy), releasing them separately as an album, not as a part of the film, would have been a wiser choice. But, it seems the makers were more concerned about showing everyone's dance moves that they didn't mind ingesting as many as seven tracks into the film.”

Salman will next be seen reprising his character in Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali and will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON