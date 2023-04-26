Sajid Khan says Salman Khan told him to ‘do anything, keep Wajid’s portion’ in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Tere Bina

Late Wajid Khan's last song, Tere Bina, features in Salman Khan's new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and musician Sajid Khan has now recalled working with his late brother on the song. He also revealed that it was Salman's memory and love for the song that made it possible for Wajid's portion to be a part of the new film. (Also read: Wrote the song as a dedication to Wajid bhai, says Danish Sabri) Sajid Khan, Salman Khan and Wajid Khan.

Wajid died of heart attack in June 2020, days after it was speculated that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Wajid has been credited as a singer for the song Tere Bina in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sajid is the composer and lyricist for the song.

Sajid told ETimes that he did not like writing lyrics, but did it so that Wajid could get back to music and take his mind off his illness. After the song was ready, Wajid told Sajid, "Sajid bhai yeh gaana kuchh alag hee cheez bann gaya hai (Brother Sajid, this song has reached another level)." Sajid added that Wajid would sing the mukhda (starting) or an antara (second para) of the song and ask him to sing the rest. "That’s how we used to work. If I made the mukhda then he would make the antara and vice versa. I used to push him so that he would get his mind off his illness. Sometimes, he would visit the studio even when the drip would be attached to his hand. He was a hardcore workaholic. I called him to the studio to work on the antara of Tere Bina. He said that he was not in the mood. So, I told him that I’ll work on it, and you just dub it. But he said, 'Sajid bhai mera mood nahin hai (I am not in the mood)'. I never knew that I will have to complete this song without him."

Sajid added, "Salman bhai’s memory is so strong that he remembered liking this song. I tried this song after Wajid passed away. It took me five and a half hours to sing it. Because every time I would try to sing, I would cry. Finally, I stood on the mic, closed my eyes, and told Wajid to come inside me and do the song. Then I sang that song." He also said that this was the first time he composed music with only his name being credited (instead of it being 'Sajid Wajid') and he is not happy about that.

Sajid also recalled that Salman Khan and he would often cry in different corners of the Bollywood star's farmhouse after Wajid died. That was the time when Salman asked Sajid to complete the song and promised he'd use it somewhere. Salman hhad also told him to “do anything and keep Wajid’s portion in the song".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON