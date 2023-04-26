Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 5 collection: Salman Khan's film drops to 6.5 cr post Eid festivities

Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan slowed down on Tuesday as the box office collection of the film was in single digits for the first time. The Farhad Samji directorial collected around ₹6.5 crore on Tuesday, as per early estimates. It stands at around ₹84.84 crore after five days of its release. Also read: Bhagyashree reunites with Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan for 'awesome' Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan scene. Watch Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan in a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boasts of a huge ensemble cast. It also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapati Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. Ram Charan and Abdu Rozik also have guest appearances in the film.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the film registered a drop of around 30 percent on Tuesday with its day five collections falling to ₹6.5 crore. It had opened at ₹15 crore and went on to collect ₹26 crore on Sunday. It received negative to mixed response from the critics.

The film marked Bollywood debut of both Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Talking about working with Salman after meeting him as an 8-year-old, Palak had told ANI, “Working with Salman Khan Sir was my dream come true moment. I have been his fan since childhood...so 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will always remain special. He would come on set, crack a joke and make all of us feel comfortable. His seniority did not intimidate us ...he always helped us. We all used to sit together and have food with him. I will always cherish the time spent with sir on the sets.”

Bhumika Chawla also reunited with Salman on screen 20 years after their film Tere Naam. She is cast opposite Venkatesh in the film and told PTI, “This time I am paired with Venky sir and it's nice, but we were all on the set together. So, I enjoyed the whole process… This time I'm not opposite Salman sir but I'm still there and have the kinds of scenes that impact the story.”

