Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter review: Only Salman Khan fans find it entertaining, others call it ‘cringe reloaded’

Actor Salman Khan treated fans to his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and reviews are all over the internet. While fans across the country continue to celebrate the release, others have something different to say about the film. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam. Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan review: Loud and senseless, Salman Khan's cringefest makes you say, 'stop it, Bhaijaan'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on Friday.

While a section of Twitter is calling the film ‘cringe reloaded’, a few feel it's a mix of Salman's previous films like Ready and Jai Ho. However, the film is a mass entertainer for the actor's die heart fans. Several visuals from different parts of India have now surfaced on the micro-blogging site as many celebrate his Eid release after a wait of four years.

Reviewing Salman Khan's film, a Twitter user wrote, “Read some reviews of people of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan! Currently in theatre scared of watching this spectacle Let me brace for the impact!” “Snacks were more enjoyable than the movie,” said another one and also added, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a disaster. Why mann why? I could say the action scenes were good but other aspects NO. It's my opinion. What do you guys think?” One more posted, "@ajaydevgn @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet "Runway 34" was a brand new attempt for Bollywood, the film won huge applause everywhere, a well made one On the other hand there is @BeingSalmanKhan and @hegdepooja starrer kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan which is cringe reloaded."

Someone else also shared, “Forgot Bycott Calls & Paid Reviews, I Will Tell You My Original Review In One Line. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Horrible To Watch." One fan tweeted, “Watched kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan . It was a mass entertainer. Liked the entry of #Bhai and swag is unmatchable .songs are just wow.” “One word :- Family Entertainer. Paisa Wasool. Salman Khan's charm work well. Music is plus point. Puja Hegde is superb. Considering first movie, Shehnaz did a fabulous job,” yet another fan reviewed online.

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times review read, “The film has no sense, no logic, no story to blow your mind, but yes, there's a lot of action, drama, emotion and action.” Despite the mixed reviews from fans and critics, reports suggest that the film is likely to register around ₹14 crore on the opening day. It's likely to show growth due to the Eid weekend.

