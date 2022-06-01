KK 'really missed the city’ before performing his last show in Kolkata: 'People here love me a lot, I love them too'

Singer KK’s death has shocked his fans and friends from the music industry. He died on Tuesday, after performing a live concert in Kolkata. He had returned to Kolkata for two performances after two years. Talking about the city, KK had shared that he was overwhelmed with the love he had received from his Kolkata fans. Also read: KK death news live updates: Mamata Bannerjee pays final respects as singer's body is brought to Rabindra Sadan

On Sunday, KK had arrived at Kolkata for two performances on consecutive days. While, he had performed for the students of Thakurpukur’s Vivekananda College on Monday, the next day’s event was organised by Ultadanga’s Gurudas Mahavidyalaya. Both of these shows were held at Nazrul Mancha.

An overwhelmed KK told local Kolkata channel Sky 12 that he was very excited before his Kolkata show. “It’s been two years since I performed in Kolkata. I have really missed this city, a lot of shows happen here. People here love me a lot, I love them too. It’s actually been a while since I performed at the Nazrul Manch. I am very excited,” he said.

When asked about his reaction to fans chanting his name, he revealed that he was always thankful for his audience. “It’s God’s grace that people love me so much. When I was getting off the car, hundreds of people were standing around. So much love – I don’t know what to say. It’s overwhelming. I can only thank everyone. Thank you so much for all the love. I will keep trying that I keep singing for you,” he added.

KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, was born in Delhi in 1968. After the success of his first solo album Pal in 1999, he rose to fame with the song Tadap Tadap Ke from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn. Some of his best works include Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014).

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by Kolkata Police to probe KK’s ‘unnatural death’.

